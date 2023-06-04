News (Delivered Differently)
Australia On Alert For Fentanyl Epidemic That Is Killing Americans At Record Rates
Fentanyl is destroying communities across America, and Australia is on alert for an epidemic hitting our shores. But is it already too late?
Crocheting Making A Huge Comeback With Next Generation
Something we all expect our Nan to do while she’s at home is making a comeback, and it’s all thanks to TikTok. That’s right, the next generation is taking up crocheting, and it’s not all granny squares and doilies.
Ozempic Found To Help People Fight Their Addictions
Ozempic was the drug that could help people with Type 2 diabetes, then it was the drug that could help you lose weight. Now it’s been found that it’s a drug that can help you fight addiction.
Australian Mother Looking For Answers Over Twin Deaths
Eighteen months ago, Akira Garton suffered the catastrophic loss of her twin four-year-old girls in a devastating fire near Byron Bay. But she’s still waiting for answers on how it happened, and an inquest doesn’t appear to be forthcoming.
Aussies Turn To 'Van Life' To Ease Cost Pressures
More Aussies are swapping bricks and mortar for a home on wheels. But is 'Van Life' really the solution to the current housing crisis?
Push For NSW Attorney-General To Free Kathleen Folbigg
Kathleen Folbigg has been in jail for 20 years after the deaths of her four children. But now, it seems possible she may have been innocent all along and could be about to regain her freedom.
PwC Tax Scandal Deepens As Partners Are Stood Down
PwC has been caught in a government tax scandal that's claimed dozens of executive scalps and sparked an AFP investigation. So what's the PwC controversy all about? Economist Nicki Hutley explains.