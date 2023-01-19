News (Delivered Differently)
Australia Day Holiday Swap
As the debate around changing the date of Australia Day continues, some companies have taken their own action, allowing employees to choose whether they want to have the day off, or work on January 26 and choose their own time off.
How Croissants Changed Kate's Life
Kate Reid is the founder of Lune, the famous croissant store that has been called 'the best in the world'. But there's more to the story, as Kate says her perfect croissants helped her overcome an eat
What Is Stiff Person Syndrome?
Until Celine Dion revealed she has Stiff Person Syndrome, most people had never heard of it. But for this expectant mum, it means fighting the battle of her life against the disease.
Young Couple Scammed Out Of Life Savings
A young Melbourne couple has lost their life savings after falling victim to a sophisticated text scam. $98,000 was stolen when they responded to a series of texts they believed to be from their bank. They explain how they got caught out.
The TV Show That Is Made Entirely With Deep Fake Illusion
Deep fake technology is getting better by the day, and now a U.K. sketch comedy is using it to create an entire TV show. It features deep fakes of celebs like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Tom Holland and Ariana Grande, all depicted as everyday people on struggle street.
Gambling Reform A Big Election Issue
As we head into the NSW state election, gambling has become a big issue in an increasingly messy election campaign. Tim Costello from the Alliance for Gambling Reform explains why gambling has become
What Actually Is CHATGPT
ChatGPT looks like a standard website, but it is a sophisticated AI tool that has been trained on hundreds of terabytes of info from the web. But one U.S. school district has now banned it after students were caught using it to do their homework for them.