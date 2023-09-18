News (Delivered Differently)
Aussies Warned Over Summer As Heatwave Arrives Early
Fires are already raging across the Eastern Seaboard as Australia faces an unseasonal heatwave. With records tumbling across the nation just weeks into Spring, we are being warned to be prepared for w
AFL Legend Ron Barassi Dies Aged 87
The AFL community has suffered a massive loss after legend Ron Barassi died, aged 87.
The Treatment That Could End Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria
12-year-old Abby has cystic fibrosis, making her more prone to bacterial infections in her lungs. She is now the first patient in Australia's phage therapy trial, which could be the answer to the fight against antibiotic-resistant superbugs.
Aussie Soap Neighbours Gets Ready For A New Era
Just a few short months ago, we said farewell to Ramsay Street for what we thought was forever, but now, the show is back and ready for a new era... So, what can we expect? Neighbours stars Ryan Maloney & Annie James join us to reveal all.
Hollywood Stars Find New Ways To Support Their Colleagues During Strike
As the Hollywood actors and writers strike drags on towards new negotiations and money becomes tight, celebrities are coming up with some new inventive ways to support their struggling colleagues.
Aussie Teacher Turned Breakdancer Hopes To Be At 2024 Olympics
A new sport is hitting the Olympics in Paris next year, and one Aussie University lecturer is hoping she’s got what it takes to go all the way and bring home Gold for her country in Breakdancing.
New Dating App Uses Your DNA To Find Perfect Match
More than 3.2 million Aussies use dating apps or websites, but as Tinder gets boring and Hinge dates fail, could a new dating app that sees you connected to your ideal partner through your DNA be the way to solve everyone's dating woes?