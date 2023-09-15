News (Delivered Differently)
Aussie Soap Neighbours Gets Ready For A New Era
Just a few short months ago, we said farewell to Ramsay Street for what we thought was forever, but now, the show is back and ready for a new era... So, what can we expect? Neighbours stars Ryan Maloney & Annie James join us to reveal all.
Hollywood Stars Find New Ways To Support Their Colleagues During Strike
As the Hollywood actors and writers strike drags on towards new negotiations and money becomes tight, celebrities are coming up with some new inventive ways to support their struggling colleagues.
Aussie Teacher Turned Breakdancer Hopes To Be At 2024 Olympics
A new sport is hitting the Olympics in Paris next year, and one Aussie University lecturer is hoping she’s got what it takes to go all the way and bring home Gold for her country in Breakdancing.
New Dating App Uses Your DNA To Find Perfect Match
More than 3.2 million Aussies use dating apps or websites, but as Tinder gets boring and Hinge dates fail, could a new dating app that sees you connected to your ideal partner through your DNA be the way to solve everyone's dating woes?
Mel Buttle Reveals The Big Problem With Poodles (And Charging For Dog Walking)
Sydney dog walkers could be forced to pay a $550 annual fee if they want to use a council-owned park but Mel Buttle has bigger issues to work on... Like why are poodles a thing?
All The Best Moments From 2023 MTV VMAs
This year's MTV VMAs were not short of glitz and glamour! Here are some of the show-stopping moments from this year's awards show.
Woman Becomes First Aussie With MS To Attempt Mount Everest
Jen had more than one obstacle to overcome when she started her accent up the highest mountain on Earth, but she has now become the first Aussie with MS to climb Mount Everest, and she's not giving up on reaching the peak.