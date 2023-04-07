News (Delivered Differently)
Aussie School Demands Comedian's Son Gets A Haircut
Aussie comedian Nikki Osbourne has lashed out at her son’s school after it wrote a demand saying he needs a haircut, with just a seven-day deadline to take action. So, did she cave in? Nikki Osbourne joins us.
How One Man Turned His Grief Into Something Incredible
Mark Green experienced the pain of losing a loved one and found the hold music played by the hospital when he called to be an added agony. However, his experience was transformed when one person made
Life-Changing Hope For Children With Cystic Fibrosis Thanks To A Drug Added To The PBS
There is life-changing hope today for children living with cystic fibrosis, thanks to a new drug called Trikafta, that is about to be added to the PBS.
Dance For Abilities Are The Parties Celebrating People With Disabilities
"These kids don't get included in so many parts of society, and they love to dance." And that's precisely what Dance For Abilities does, creating a safe space for people living with disabilities to have a boogie and a whole load of fun.
Liberal Leader Peter Dutton Confirms Opposition Will Say No To Indigenous Voice To Parliament In It'
Liberal leader Peter Dutton has confirmed the party will oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, and campaign for the No side.
Family's Desperate Plea To The Government For Australian Imprisoned In
Australian citizen, Hasan Askree, is behind bars in Pakistan, convicted of trying to overthrow a military leader. He’s been in jail since 2020 and now his Australian family has broken their silence in an exclusive interview with The Project.
Former President Donald Trump Prepares For Arrest In New York
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, former US President Donald Trump travelled to New York. He's back in his hometown for his impending arrest.
Storm Chasing, Weather Lovers That Have Turned Giving Forecasts Into Big Business
The weather is the most talked about topic on earth. For more than a century, the Bureau of Meteorology has been our trusted provider. Now a new wave of unofficial and unqualified weather forecasters are using the speed of social media to deliver alternative reports to millions.