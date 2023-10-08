News
Robyn Davidson On How Much Her Mother's Death Impacted Her
At the age of 27, Robyn Davidson became a global celebrity after she trekked across the Western Australian with four camels and her dog. Now, she has penned an autobiography 'Unfinished Woman', and she reflects on how her mother's death changed the trajectory of her life.
Aussie Filmmaker Ditched Phone For 30 Days To Shift Tech Addiction
Aussie filmmaker Alex Lykos locked away his smartphone for 30 days to document how much our devices impact us, and he joined us to explain why he decided to undertake this experiment.
Tottie Goldsmith On The Legacy Of Olivia Newton-John
Thousands of people laced up their sneakers for Olivia Newton-John's Walk for Wellness, and Olivia's niece Tottie Goldsmith told us the massive impact the Aussie icon has had on so many lives.
One Woman's Four-Year Battle To Get Off The Streets And Find A Home
Joey King has been told that she "doesn't look homeless" on multiple occasions, but in reality, she has been on a four-year-long battle to find a place she can call home and thousands of other Australians are also struggling to find somewhere to live.
Child Care Prices Rising Across Australia But Is It Worth It?
Research shows that Aussie childcare fees are some of the highest in the world and the Government is now threatening to name and shame those who are overcharging. So, expert Mum, Mel Buttle joins us as we ask… is it even worth it?
ADHD Misdiagnosed For Females More Often Than Others
ADHD impacts 1 in 20 Australians, but experts say girls are left undiagnosed until adulthood as it’s often mistaken for anxiety and depression. So, why are women falling through the cracks?
Meet The 13 Year Old Making A Huge Impact On Women's Sport
At only 11 years old, Abbie noticed that some of the biggest names in women's sports weren't getting the attention they deserved, so she has made it her mission to change that by starting 'Her Way'.