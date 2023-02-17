The Project

Aussie Families On The Brink Of Losing Their Homes
NC | News

For many Aussies, our home is our castle, but with interest rates rising for the ninth time in a row, many homeowners face losing everything. Some are even going to extreme lengths to make ends meet.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder7 mins

Historic Victory For Women's Sport In Australia

Australia’s NRLW stars are celebrating a historic victory after locking in higher pay, maternity leave and parental support for players. It’s just the latest in a string of small wins for big talent, but is it enough to support our female athletes? Captain of the NRLW Brisbane Broncos Ali Brigginshaw joins us.

image-placeholder5 mins

Aussie Families On The Brink Of Losing Their Homes

For many Aussies, our home is our castle, but with interest rates rising for the ninth time in a row, many homeowners face losing everything. Some are even going to extreme lengths to make ends meet.

image-placeholder6 mins

What Is Buccal Fat Removal And Why Is It Worrying Plastic Surgeons?

In the last two months, Google searches for 'buccal fat removal' have soared and the hashtag has raked in over 174 million views. But what is it? Specialist Plastic Surgeon Dr Jack Zoumaras explains.

image-placeholder8 mins

Revolutionary Treatment For Kids Cancer Rolled Out Across Australia

A world-first revolutionary treatment will be rolled out to every child with cancer across Australia, giving Australian families incredible hope. Ka-ili Giteau-Tai is a recipient of the Zero Childhood Cancer precision medicine program, and she joins us alongside her mother, Kristy.

image-placeholder5 mins

Battle For The Brumbies

For years, debate has raged over how best to control our feral horse population. Now Brumby numbers are spiralling out of control, and the federal government’s being urged to step in to save our national parks.

image-placeholder5 mins

The Aussie Volcanoes Experts Warn Could Erupt Again

This might come as a surprise, but between Melbourne and South Australia, there are 400 volcanoes. The most recent blasted itself apart 5000 years ago. But volcanologists are warning there could be another eruption, we just don’t know when.

image-placeholder6 mins

Aussies Fall Short In Super Bowl LVII

Australians Jordan Mailata and Arryn Siposs missed out on a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan's junior rugby league coach tells us how his journey to the Super Bowl began.

image-placeholder2 mins

Rachel Corbett Is Off To Have Her Baby!

Tonight we say farewell to Rachel Corbett, just a for little while, as she takes some time off to have her baby!

2023