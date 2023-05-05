News (Delivered Differently)
Finding Australia's Best-Looking Chicken
A clucky competition is searching for Australia's next top chicken. Mother Hen Ros Russell joins us to explain just what this beauty competition is all about.
Aussie Banks Not Helping Scammed Customers
Bank scams are rising across Australia, but when victims turn to their bank for help, they are, more often than not, not willing to help get the money back.
Great Unretirement Seeing Thousands Of Senior Aussies Returning To Work
A new trend is seeing thousands of senior Aussies reentering the workforce, whether for mental health or money. But will this be ongoing, and should we embrace The Great Unretirement?
Join The Project For A Special Celebration of Jock Zonfrillo
The Project will air a special celebration to pay tribute to Chef Jock Zonfrillo from 6.30 Sunday on 10 and 10 Play.
New Trend Sees People Dating To Find Friends, Not For Love
Ever struggled to make new friends as an adult? Well, this new trend sees people finding new mates in a creative way, so how does it work?
Baby Hugo's Fight Against Brain Cancer And A Plea For More Research Into Paediatric Cancer
Hugo, once a healthy baby boy, is now battling brain cancer. After gruelling chemo, he is trialling a new drug at home, which could change the future for many more paediatric patients.
Evicted Residents Take On Aged Care Home
Great-grandmother, 95-year-old Kate Smorty is leading an army of golden oldies who are refusing to leave the home they adore, after being told they need to move out quickly.