Arnault Family Is The Real Life 'Succession' Worth $708 Billion
If you're sad about the end of the TV show 'Succession', don't worry; we have found a real-life Succession story for you. Meet the Arnaults, who are worth a casual $708 billion.

3 mins

7 mins

Teenage Guitar Prodigy Taj Farrant Using His Skill To Help Stop Bullying

Guitar prodigy Taj Farrant is using his insane talents to help other kids facing bullying, while travelling the world playing sold-out gigs.

4 mins

Aussie Researchers Using AI To Detect Parkinson's Disease

A group of Aussie researchers have started using the power of AI to unlock the secrets of Parkinson’s disease and it’s already aiding in detecting it early.

8 mins

MasterChef Contestants On How Jock Zonfrillo Changed Their Lives

MasterChef winners and favourites share how Jock Zonfrillo changed their lives and the way they view cooking forever.

8 mins

Two Aussie Brothers Set To Live Out Their Space Dream

Aussies Adam and James Gilmour grew up dreaming of being astronauts, and they might be about to make their dream a reality as their first homegrown rocket is being readied for launch.

4 mins

Legendary Aussie Women Strip Down For A Good Cause

These remarkable Aussie women are making a significant impact in the fight against cancer in one of the most unconventional ways, and their fans are loving it.

3 mins

20-Year-Old Refugee Buys His Mum A House For Mother's Day

Peri Ndakize has outdone everyone this Mother's Day because he's just bought his mum a house. The 20-year-old refugee made it his mission before he set out on his own goals.

3 mins

Bluey Is The Most Streamed Non-American Series On U.S. Television

The U.S. is going crazy over our very own Bluey, with the show now the most streamed non-American series on U.S. television.

2023