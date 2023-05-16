News (Delivered Differently)
Arnault Family Is The Real Life 'Succession' Worth $708 Billion
If you're sad about the end of the TV show 'Succession', don't worry; we have found a real-life Succession story for you. Meet the Arnaults, who are worth a casual $708 billion.
Teenage Guitar Prodigy Taj Farrant Using His Skill To Help Stop Bullying
Guitar prodigy Taj Farrant is using his insane talents to help other kids facing bullying, while travelling the world playing sold-out gigs.
Aussie Researchers Using AI To Detect Parkinson's Disease
A group of Aussie researchers have started using the power of AI to unlock the secrets of Parkinson’s disease and it’s already aiding in detecting it early.
MasterChef Contestants On How Jock Zonfrillo Changed Their Lives
MasterChef winners and favourites share how Jock Zonfrillo changed their lives and the way they view cooking forever.
Two Aussie Brothers Set To Live Out Their Space Dream
Aussies Adam and James Gilmour grew up dreaming of being astronauts, and they might be about to make their dream a reality as their first homegrown rocket is being readied for launch.
Legendary Aussie Women Strip Down For A Good Cause
These remarkable Aussie women are making a significant impact in the fight against cancer in one of the most unconventional ways, and their fans are loving it.
20-Year-Old Refugee Buys His Mum A House For Mother's Day
Peri Ndakize has outdone everyone this Mother's Day because he's just bought his mum a house. The 20-year-old refugee made it his mission before he set out on his own goals.