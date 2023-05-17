News (Delivered Differently)
Fears For Aussie Music Industry As Artists Struggle
The Australian music industry has hit challenging times, with fewer Aussie artists breaking into the Top ARIA Charts. So why is this happening, and can it be fixed?
Another Drag Storytime Cancelled Amidst Fears Of Violence
Yet another drag storytime has been cancelled in Australia after police were forced to intervene against heated protestors. Shane Jenek, also known as Courtney Act, joins us.
Arnault Family Is The Real Life 'Succession' Worth $708 Billion
If you're sad about the end of the TV show 'Succession', don't worry; we have found a real-life Succession story for you. Meet the Arnaults, who are worth a casual $708 billion.
Teenage Guitar Prodigy Taj Farrant Using His Skill To Help Stop Bullying
Guitar prodigy Taj Farrant is using his insane talents to help other kids facing bullying, while travelling the world playing sold-out gigs.
Aussie Researchers Using AI To Detect Parkinson's Disease
A group of Aussie researchers have started using the power of AI to unlock the secrets of Parkinson’s disease and it’s already aiding in detecting it early.
MasterChef Contestants On How Jock Zonfrillo Changed Their Lives
MasterChef winners and favourites share how Jock Zonfrillo changed their lives and the way they view cooking forever.
Two Aussie Brothers Set To Live Out Their Space Dream
Aussies Adam and James Gilmour grew up dreaming of being astronauts, and they might be about to make their dream a reality as their first homegrown rocket is being readied for launch.