Ange Postecoglou's Rise To Premier League Manager
Ange Postecoglou is about to take the helm of one of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur. This is how he rose from being a five-year-old immigrant to Aussie football royalty.

7 mins

4 mins

Meet Thor, The Man Who Travelled The World Without Flying

Since 2013, Thor Pedersen has been travelling the world, aiming to visit every country without taking a flight. Thor's just reached his 203rd and final destination.

5 mins

Baby Born 26 Years After Dad's Sperm Was Frozen

Angus Cave froze his sperm as a teenager after being diagnosed with cancer. Now, 26 years later, his baby boy has been born, setting the record for the longest use of a man's sperm to have his own child.

2 mins

Tennis Players Disqualified After Hitting Ball Kid

Ball kids are back in the limelight after a doubles pairing was disqualified at the French Open for accidentally striking a ball girl with a ball, bringing her to tears. But is this just an elaborate

8 mins

Australia On Alert For Fentanyl Epidemic That Is Killing Americans At Record Rates

Fentanyl is destroying communities across America, and Australia is on alert for an epidemic hitting our shores. But is it already too late?

5 mins

Crocheting Making A Huge Comeback With Next Generation

Something we all expect our Nan to do while she’s at home is making a comeback, and it’s all thanks to TikTok. That’s right, the next generation is taking up crocheting, and it’s not all granny squares and doilies.

3 mins

Ozempic Found To Help People Fight Their Addictions

Ozempic was the drug that could help people with Type 2 diabetes, then it was the drug that could help you lose weight. Now it’s been found that it’s a drug that can help you fight addiction.

5 mins

Australian Mother Looking For Answers Over Twin Deaths

Eighteen months ago, Akira Garton suffered the catastrophic loss of her twin four-year-old girls in a devastating fire near Byron Bay. But she’s still waiting for answers on how it happened, and an inquest doesn’t appear to be forthcoming.

2023