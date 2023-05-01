The Project

Andamooka Is Australia's Cheapest Town To Buy A House
Andamooka is an Aussie town you may not have heard of, but it may be somewhere you want to move to because, as we found out, it's the cheapest place in Australia to buy your own home.

