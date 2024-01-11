News
Why Kids Love Their Summer Holidays More Than The Rest Of Us
School's out for summer, which can be a trying time for parents needing to keep their kids entertained. Susie Youssef chatted to the kids from Haberfield Public School to find out why they love holidays.
January 12th The Day That Most New Years Resolutions Fail
Fury As Aldi & Woolworths Ditch Australia Day Merch
Opposition leader Peter Dutton has ignited a political storm after he called for a boycott of Woolworths following the supermarket's decision not to sell any Australia Day merchandise.
Mega Fans Head To Parkes For The Elvis Festival
It's the most rock 'n' roll time of year, with thousands heading to regional NSW for the Parkes Elvis Festival. So we sent Michael Hing to Sydney's Central Station to meet those on the Elvis Express.
The Man Who Has Been Playing The Soundtrack For Silent Films For 50 Years
For 50 years, Ron has been playing the organ at his silent movie theatre, becoming a local legend. Now he's retiring, but he had to play for the theatre just one last time.
American Woman Told To Stop Digging Tunnel Underneath Her House
A TikToker has gone viral as 'Tunnel Girl', after authorities discovered she was building a tunnel under her house. But Mel Buttle reckons we should just leave her alone.
The Surf Volunteer Whose Life Mission To Teach CPR Saved His Own Life
David Winner has taught hundreds of Aussies how to save lives during his 40-year career, but when a wave swept him off his feet, the rescuer needed to be rescued. Now, David is on a mission to save even more lives.