Alice Springs 'Crime Crisis'
Alice Springs has a growing youth crime crisis on its hands as Australia's focus switches to the small outback NT town. NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker joins us on the same day the Prime Minister is due to arrive to tell us all about the situation.
Voice To Parliament Opposition
The Federal Opposition is ramping up calls for more detail on what an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would actually look like, ahead of this year’s referendum. But, do they know what they want to ensure it's successful? Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Julian Leeser joins us.
Cate Blanchett On Why Taking A Film Back To Australia Is Different
Cate Blanchett tells us how she has been homesick for Australia for years, and why bringing a film back to Australia always feels better.
Sophie From Romania Has The World Captivated
Australia, meet #SophieFromRomania. Sophie, the dog, had a tough start to life, being left stranded in Romania, but now, at her new home in the UK with Rory and Diane, she has the world captivated to see if she will come out from behind the sofa and say hello.
Pop Diss Tracks Are Back
It seems that the old-fashioned diss track is making a comeback, with Miley Cyrus and Shakira exacting their musical revenge in the form of catchy tunes. Diss Track Detectives Georgie Tunny and Jessie
Australia Day Holiday Swap
As the debate around changing the date of Australia Day continues, some companies have taken their own action, allowing employees to choose whether they want to have the day off, or work on January 26 and choose their own time off.
How Croissants Changed Kate's Life
Kate Reid is the founder of Lune, the famous croissant store that has been called 'the best in the world'. But there's more to the story, as Kate says her perfect croissants helped her overcome an eat