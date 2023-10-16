Albanese Government Faces Calls For New Plans After Referendum Fails

Daughter Of Lynnette Dawson Reclaims Her Mother’s Story

It's been more than 40 years since Lynette Dawson went missing and nearly a year since Chris Dawson was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Now, their daughter Shanelle is revealing all to reclaim her mother's story. If this story has raised any issues for you, you can contact 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.