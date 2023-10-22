News
Alarming Statistics Of Impact Of Concussions On Sportswomen
While there is increasing research into the lasting impact of concussions on male athletes, the effects have rarely been studied in professional sportswomen.
The Couple Saving Melbourne’s Oldest Photo Booth
91-year-old Alan Adler ran Melbourne's oldest photo booth for 50 years before he was served an eviction notice from Flinders Street Station, which made couple Chris and Jessie, who took a photo on their first date there, spring into action to save the machine.
Aussies Getting Tattoos Removed For Free For A Fresh Start In Life
Thousands of Aussies get a new tattoo every year, but for some, those tattoos come with stories they wish to forget, including Bradley, who found the help of Amanda to get rid of his face tatts for free.
Britney Spears Reveals Shocking Details In New Memoir
A shocking excerpt from Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me' has revealed that the popstar had an abortion after falling pregnant to then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.
How The Granny Flat Could Solve Australia's Home Shortage
It's no secret that Australia is experiencing a housing crisis, but new research has revealed that the humble granny flat could solve the lack of housing stock.
Paul McCartney Answers Fans Questions In Adelaide
One of the world's most famous musicians of all time, Paul McCartney, has touched down in Adelaide, so we sent our very own Georgie Tunny to ask him some questions.
Research Shows Mums Spend More Time Worrying Than Dads
A video showcasing the guilt mums face each night in bed has led to Australians discussing whether there is something called 'Mum Brain'... So, we did our best to find out.