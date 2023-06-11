The Project

Adults Moving Back In With Parents As Cost-Of-Living Bites
NC | News

The housing crisis is seeing a rise in the 'Boomerang Generation', adults who have been forced to move back in with their parents, sometimes decades after they first moved out.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder
7 mins

Adults Moving Back In With Parents As Cost-Of-Living Bites

The housing crisis is seeing a rise in the 'Boomerang Generation', adults who have been forced to move back in with their parents, sometimes decades after they first moved out.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Aussie Taking Over The Ten-Pin Bowling World

Jason Belmonte is considered one of the greatest ten-pin bowlers of all time. Now he's taking over the U.S. with his signature two-handed bowling style.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Meet The Aussie Who Can't Stop Smiling After Becoming A Paraplegic

Lenny Rudrose was an Aussie who loved to party before a devastating diagnosis left him paralysed, and while for most people, it would make them sad, Lenny has never been happier and wants everyone to know just how much he’s smiling.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Fears Declining Sperm Count Could Decrease World's Birth Rate

New research has shown the male sperm count has fallen 62% over the past 5 decades, and there are fears it could lead to the world’s birth rate falling, leading to, eventually, the end of days. But is that going to happen? We found out.

image-placeholder
3 mins

The Intergenerational Portrait Project Bringing Generations Together

Gordon and Benedict may have an age difference of nearly 90 years, but a painting project has brought them and hundreds of other inter-generational people together to make an unlikely friendship.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Colour Matching For Fashion Making A Huge Comeback

It was the fashion trend of the 80s, and now colour matching is making a huge comeback.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Young Footy Player's Fight For Concussion Compensation

Zac Stanton suffered a life-changing head injury while playing footy, only to find the competition's insurance didn't cover brain injuries. Now he's fighting for amateur players to be protected.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Fast Fashion Habits Causing Recycling Concerns

Australia has a growing fast fashion problem, with the average Aussie throwing away 10 kilograms of clothes yearly.

2023