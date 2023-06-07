News (Delivered Differently)
Fast Fashion Habits Causing Recycling Concerns
Australia has a growing fast fashion problem, with the average Aussie throwing away 10 kilograms of clothes yearly.
Adult Star Renee Gracie Returns To V8 Racing
Renee Gracie was a teen sensation in the motor racing world before giving it all up for a career in adult entertainment. Now she's back in the hot seat for her big racing comeback.
Ange Postecoglou's Rise To Premier League Manager
Ange Postecoglou is about to take the helm of one of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur. This is how he rose from being a five-year-old immigrant to Aussie football royalty.
Meet Thor, The Man Who Travelled The World Without Flying
Since 2013, Thor Pedersen has been travelling the world, aiming to visit every country without taking a flight. Thor's just reached his 203rd and final destination.
Baby Born 26 Years After Dad's Sperm Was Frozen
Angus Cave froze his sperm as a teenager after being diagnosed with cancer. Now, 26 years later, his baby boy has been born, setting the record for the longest use of a man's sperm to have his own child.
Tennis Players Disqualified After Hitting Ball Kid
Ball kids are back in the limelight after a doubles pairing was disqualified at the French Open for accidentally striking a ball girl with a ball, bringing her to tears. But is this just an elaborate
Australia On Alert For Fentanyl Epidemic That Is Killing Americans At Record Rates
Fentanyl is destroying communities across America, and Australia is on alert for an epidemic hitting our shores. But is it already too late?