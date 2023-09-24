News
Adorable Kid's Unbreakable Bond With A Wombat
Dubbed a "mini Steve Irwin" by her parents, Ashlee Neille took the internet by storm after videos of her looking after wombats went viral.
Kamahl Backflips Again And Supports The No Vote
Kamahl has made his decision-making journey surrounding the Voice referendum very public, after initially saying he would be backing the No vote, he then said he supported the Yes vote. Now, he will vote no again and he told us how he got to that decision.
Rupert Murdoch Hands Over Empire To Son Lachlan
Rupert Murdoch has handed over the reins of his media empire to his son Lachlan Murdoch, who is now the sole chair of News Corp and chief executive of Fox Corp. Author of the Lachlan Murdoch biography 'The Successor' Paddy Manning joins us.
New Zealand Warriors Fever Takes Over The NRL Finals
Just one game against the Brisbane Broncos stands between the New Zealand Warriors and their first NRL Grand Final in 12 years, and if they do it, we can all be expecting to say ‘Up The Wahs’ for the next week. Kyle Fenton, a Warriors super-fan, joins us.
Anorexia Patients Left Without Any Treatment Options
Anorexia is the most lethal mental illness but current treatments have been found to be ineffective and it’s leaving those who are trying to get treatment, like Katya, worse off than they ever have been.
Firefighters Warn Against Charging Lithium Batteries Indoors
As we buy more and more electronics, more and more lithium batteries are in our homes, and now firefighters are warning us against charging them for long periods of time as the number of battery-related fires increases.