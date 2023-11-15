News
John Oliver's Campaign Helps Win NZ Bird Of The Year
John Oliver has ruffled some feathers after successfully hijacking New Zealand's Bird Of the Century vote, with the Pūteketeke winning in a landslide. But the bird is actually found in Australia, too, so should it have been in the vote?
Adelaide United Star Nestory Irankunda Signs With Bayern Munich
Adelaide teen soccer prodigy Nestory Irankunda has signed what is believed to be the biggest deal in A-Leagues history with German giants Bayern Munich. He joined us with his dad, Gideon Rurandagaye, to tell us how excited he is about the move.
Aussie Cricketer Bowls Out 6 For 6 Balls In Incredible Over
Gareth Morgan took six wickets in six balls during a third-grade cricket game on the Gold Coast over the weekend, and he joins us to talk about his history-making over.
David McBride On Why He Blew The Whistle On The Australian Defence For
David McBride is facing court today after he blew the whistle on the Australian Defence Force for alleged war crimes. Hamish Macdonald sat down with McBride on the eve of his trial.
Gaza's Children Paying War's Highest Price
In the five weeks since Israel began its bombardment on Gaza, more children have died in the war against Hamas than in all global conflicts each year since 2019.
Will Pandas Wang Wang and Fu Ni Stay In Australia?
Mel Buttle On Why She Really Isn't A Fan Of Zoos (and it's not what you think)