News
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Announces Resignation
Daniel Andrews has announced his resignation as Victoria's Premier, saying that it was the "honour and privilege" of his life. State Politics editor for The Age @annikasmethurst explains what may have influenced this decision.
70 Percent Of Australian Women Suffering From Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
New research has revealed that 70% of Aussie women suffer from heavy periods, a debilitating condition that comes with shame and stigma, and after years of heavy periods, sporting champ @JanaPittman i
DNA Test That Needed Answers From The Catholic Church
More than 30 million of us worldwide have taken a home DNA test, but for Linda, the results rocked her world and led her to seek answers from the Catholic Church after it revealed that her father was a priest.
Adorable Kid's Unbreakable Bond With A Wombat
Dubbed a "mini Steve Irwin" by her parents, Ashlee Neille took the internet by storm after videos of her looking after wombats went viral.
Kamahl Backflips Again And Supports The No Vote
Kamahl has made his decision-making journey surrounding the Voice referendum very public, after initially saying he would be backing the No vote, he then said he supported the Yes vote. Now, he will vote no again and he told us how he got to that decision.
Rupert Murdoch Hands Over Empire To Son Lachlan
Rupert Murdoch has handed over the reins of his media empire to his son Lachlan Murdoch, who is now the sole chair of News Corp and chief executive of Fox Corp. Author of the Lachlan Murdoch biography 'The Successor' Paddy Manning joins us.
Media Tycoon Rupert Murdoch Stands Down From Fox & News Corp
Rupert Murdoch has handed over the keys to his media empire to his son Lachlan after almost 70 years at the helm.
New Zealand Warriors Fever Takes Over The NRL Finals
Just one game against the Brisbane Broncos stands between the New Zealand Warriors and their first NRL Grand Final in 12 years, and if they do it, we can all be expecting to say ‘Up The Wahs’ for the next week. Kyle Fenton, a Warriors super-fan, joins us.