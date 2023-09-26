The Project

70 Percent Of Australian Women Suffering From Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
New research has revealed that 70% of Aussie women suffer from heavy periods, a debilitating condition that comes with shame and stigma, and after years of heavy periods, sporting champ @JanaPittman i

6 mins

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews Announces Resignation

Daniel Andrews has announced his resignation as Victoria's Premier, saying that it was the "honour and privilege" of his life. State Politics editor for The Age @annikasmethurst explains what may have influenced this decision.

image-placeholder
6 mins

image-placeholder
7 mins

DNA Test That Needed Answers From The Catholic Church

More than 30 million of us worldwide have taken a home DNA test, but for Linda, the results rocked her world and led her to seek answers from the Catholic Church after it revealed that her father was a priest.

image-placeholder
3 mins

Adorable Kid's Unbreakable Bond With A Wombat

Dubbed a "mini Steve Irwin" by her parents, Ashlee Neille took the internet by storm after videos of her looking after wombats went viral.

image-placeholder
10 mins

Kamahl Backflips Again And Supports The No Vote

Kamahl has made his decision-making journey surrounding the Voice referendum very public, after initially saying he would be backing the No vote, he then said he supported the Yes vote. Now, he will vote no again and he told us how he got to that decision.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Rupert Murdoch Hands Over Empire To Son Lachlan

Rupert Murdoch has handed over the reins of his media empire to his son Lachlan Murdoch, who is now the sole chair of News Corp and chief executive of Fox Corp. Author of the Lachlan Murdoch biography 'The Successor' Paddy Manning joins us.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Media Tycoon Rupert Murdoch Stands Down From Fox & News Corp

Rupert Murdoch has handed over the keys to his media empire to his son Lachlan after almost 70 years at the helm.

image-placeholder
3 mins

New Zealand Warriors Fever Takes Over The NRL Finals

Just one game against the Brisbane Broncos stands between the New Zealand Warriors and their first NRL Grand Final in 12 years, and if they do it, we can all be expecting to say ‘Up The Wahs’ for the next week. Kyle Fenton, a Warriors super-fan, joins us.

