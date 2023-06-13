News (Delivered Differently)
100-Year-Old's Garden Is The Secret To A Long Life
Gardening grandad George Stevens celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this year, and he believes it's his small slice of heaven that's the secret behind his long life.
Kryal Castle's Festival Of Magic Is Fun And Scary All At Once
The Festival of Magic was on at Kryal Castle this weekend, so Georgie and Sam went to the most magical place on Earth to find out their futures and meet some real wizards. They had some mixed results...
Kylie Minogue Back On Top With Padam Padam Hit
Kylie Minogue is rocketing up the music charts across the world with her hit Padam Padam, and it's all thanks to the kids and their TikTok.
Ten Wedding Guests Dead After Bus Crash
At least 10 people have died and 21 injured after a bus carrying wedding guests in the Hunter Valley crashed. The driver has been charged with dangerous driving.
Adults Moving Back In With Parents As Cost-Of-Living Bites
The housing crisis is seeing a rise in the 'Boomerang Generation', adults who have been forced to move back in with their parents, sometimes decades after they first moved out.
Aussie Taking Over The Ten-Pin Bowling World
Jason Belmonte is considered one of the greatest ten-pin bowlers of all time. Now he's taking over the U.S. with his signature two-handed bowling style.
Meet The Aussie Who Can't Stop Smiling After Becoming A Paraplegic
Lenny Rudrose was an Aussie who loved to party before a devastating diagnosis left him paralysed, and while for most people, it would make them sad, Lenny has never been happier and wants everyone to know just how much he’s smiling.