World's Population Hits 8 Billion People
Somewhere in the world, the 8 billionth person alive right now has been born. It's the most human beings that have ever been alive on Earth at one time. But on a planet that's already struggling, how many more people can it sustain?
Pressure Mounting On Celebs To Pull Out Of Qatar World Cup
Pop star Dua Lipa has told her fans to forget about the rumours because she won’t be performing at the FIFA World Cup. Now, pressure is mounting on those taking part to pull out over human rights concerns in Qatar.
Is Cryptocurrency In Crisis After FTX Crash?
The collapse of the crypto-trading platform FTX last week has snowballed into the fifth-largest financial meltdown in history. So will crypto survive the fallout?
LGBTQI+ Football Fans Concerned Over Safety At FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is just over a week away from kicking off in Qatar, and there are growing concerns over the safety of LGBTQI+ fans visiting the nation to support their teams.
Why Hasn't The Don Dale Youth Detention Centre In Darwin Shut Yet?
The infamous Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin was set to be shut down years ago after a Royal Commission said it should close as soon as possible. But it's still open. Ben Abbatangelo investigates why that is the case.
Aged Care Home Residents Fundraise With Amusing Calendar
Tommy Little visits residents at Hepburn House, who have a brand new calendar out for 2023, which shows them ageing disgracefully in many incredible ways.
Why MLB Teams Are Using Calum Scott's Hit Song
Calum Scott's cover of 'Dancing On My Own' is a banger, but no one loves it more than Major League Baseball teams in the US.