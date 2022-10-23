The Project

World Champion Rhiannan Iffland On Diving Into Danger
Aussie Rhiannan Iffland is a six-time world champion of cliff diving, and she tells us how you become a champion at one of the most dangerous sports in the world.

Arnott's Pulls Classic Assorted Pack

Arnott's Australia has pulled its family favourite Classic Assorted variety pack from supermarket shelves across the country. The pack was reportedly discontinued due to low sales and limited shelf space.

Australia In Growing Cyberwar As Medibank Confirms Cyber Attack

First it was Optus, now it's Medibank customers have had their information stolen in a major cyberattack. Australia is now officially on the frontline of a growing cyberwar.

Why It's So Easy For Teens To Get Their Hands On Vapes

The use of e-cigarettes has boomed in recent years, and new research reveals it’s never been easier for teens to get their hands on them.

Results Show The School System Is Going Backwards

New NAPLAN research reveals our high school kids are writing like they’re in Grade 3, with some experts saying they could be considered illiterate. So is the school system failing this next generation

Nedd Brockmann's Million Dollar Run Ends In Bondi

Nedd Brockmann has just finished running almost 4000 kilometres from Perth to Bondi, raising $1.5 million to combat homelessness. He joins us at the finish line after his incredible effort.

Gen Z Leading The Charge For Change In Iran

Today marks one month since the beginning of the Iran uprising, which is quickly becoming a revolution. The resistance now threatening to topple one of the world’s strictest regimes, and Gen Z is lead

Australian Animal Species Greater Gliders Faces Uncertain Future

Australia has become known for having more animals going extinct than most places in the world, and there is now another species facing an uncertain future. The cute little Greater Gliders.

