Australian Artist On Painting The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Portrait
Ten years ago, with Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee approaching, Australian painter Ralph Heimans was given the job of a lifetime, capturing a moment of reflection from our longest-serving monarch.
Winners And Losers At The Emmy's
It's not quite the Logies, but the Emmys were still pretty good. Television's biggest names turned out for the 74th edition of the annual awards show.
School Mate Of King Charles On Being Friends With The Monarch
Chas Armytage is an old school friend of King Charles from Geelong Grammar’s country campus Timbertop in 1966 and has been able to catch up with him a couple of times over the years.
Queen's Corgis Find A New Home
Queen Elizabeth II's love of corgis was well-known and as we look back at the softer side of the Queen, it's been announced that her two corgis will now be taken care of by Sarah Ferguson and Prince A
Looking Back At Queen Elizabeth II's Tours Of Australia
During Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, she visited Australia on 16 Royal tours, underscoring the sovereign's deep affection for our country.
Queen Elizabeth II's Journey To Her Final Resting Place
Following King Charles III being formally proclaimed King, plans for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral are now well underway. Lisa Wilkinson joins us from Buckingham Palace with the details.
How People Around The World Are Reacting To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
The world is in shock following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II has died. We look at how people from all different walks of life have responded to the devastating news.