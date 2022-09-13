The Project

Winners And Losers At The Emmy's
NC | News

It's not quite the Logies, but the Emmys were still pretty good. Television's biggest names turned out for the 74th edition of the annual awards show.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder5 mins

Australian Artist On Painting The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Portrait

Ten years ago, with Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee approaching, Australian painter Ralph Heimans was given the job of a lifetime, capturing a moment of reflection from our longest-serving monarch.

image-placeholder4 mins

Winners And Losers At The Emmy's

It's not quite the Logies, but the Emmys were still pretty good. Television's biggest names turned out for the 74th edition of the annual awards show.

image-placeholder3 mins

School Mate Of King Charles On Being Friends With The Monarch

Chas Armytage is an old school friend of King Charles from Geelong Grammar’s country campus Timbertop in 1966 and has been able to catch up with him a couple of times over the years.

image-placeholder3 mins

Queen's Corgis Find A New Home

Queen Elizabeth II's love of corgis was well-known and as we look back at the softer side of the Queen, it's been announced that her two corgis will now be taken care of by Sarah Ferguson and Prince A

image-placeholder5 mins

Looking Back At Queen Elizabeth II's Tours Of Australia

During Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, she visited Australia on 16 Royal tours, underscoring the sovereign's deep affection for our country.

image-placeholder7 mins

Queen Elizabeth II's Journey To Her Final Resting Place

Following King Charles III being formally proclaimed King, plans for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral are now well underway. Lisa Wilkinson joins us from Buckingham Palace with the details.

image-placeholder4 mins

How People Around The World Are Reacting To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

The world is in shock following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II has died. We look at how people from all different walks of life have responded to the devastating news.

image-placeholder12 mins

Remarkable Moments That Made The World Fall In Love With Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II is being mourned across the world but she was much more than just a monarch. We look back at some of the remarkable moments that made the world love the Queen more and more.

2022