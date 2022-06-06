The Project

Will The U.K. Follow Australia By Taking Out Right Wing Politics
Air Date: Mon 6 Jun 2022
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a no-confidence vote today after a weekend of booing at the Jubilee and months of anger over lockdown parties. But has Australia's recent election result inspired change in the U.K.?

