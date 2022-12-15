News (Delivered Differently)
Why Summer Is Catastrophic For Wildlife
For Australians, summer is the most wonderful time of the year. But for our wildlife, it’s the most deadly. We headed to Australia Zoo, to meet with Robert Irwin to find out how we can all help them.
Scott Morrison Grilled Over Unlawful Debt Recovery Scheme
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been grilled at the Robodebt Royal Commission. Kath Madgwick tells us how the aggressive automated debt-recovery scheme led to the loss of her son.
Chloé Hayden On Disability Royal Commission
Dylan Alcott has defended the NDIS at the Disability Royal Commission in Brisbane today. Actor and disability advocate Chloé Hayden has also testified, calling for greater representation in the media, and the Heartbreak High star joins us.
What We Know About The Fatal QLD Police Shooting
More information about the fatal ambush that killed two police officers has been revealed, with conspiracy theories at the centre of the investigation. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers join us.
Adam Bandt On Opposing The Energy Relief Bill
Greens leader Adam Bandt joins us to explain why his party is threatening to oppose a bill tabled by the Albanese government that promises to bring relief to household power bills.
Medical Misogyny Killing Australian Women
This week the government has announced it's taking action on the silent medical issue that’s killing Australian women. Jamila Rizvi explains how medical misogyny means many women aren't receiving the healthcare they need.
The New AI Art App, Lensa, That Is Causing Controversy
A new AI image-editing app, Lensa, is going viral as people create artworks out of their own images. But the app is receiving backlash after it was discovered the AI was trained using the work of artists without their consent.