Why MLB Teams Are Using Calum Scott's Hit Song
Calum Scott's cover of 'Dancing On My Own' is a banger, but no one loves it more than Major League Baseball teams in the US.

image-placeholder4 mins

Australia's Real Life Mermaids

Australia's Real Life Mermaids

Around the world, there is a growing movement where like-minded people unite over their love of the ocean and live out their incredible ultimate fantasy.

image-placeholder6 mins

Class Action For Over 65s Missing Out On NDIS

The government is facing a High Court battle over the tens of thousands of Australians over 65 who are missing out on NDIS funding.

image-placeholder10 mins

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese On If Energy Prices Will Be Lowered As Promised

Electricity prices are expected to increase by 20% over the coming months, but the Labor government made an election promise saying they would lower them. Is that still realistic? We ask Anthony Albanese.

image-placeholder5 mins

Gold Trip's Trainer On Winning The Melbourne Cup

On a wet and wild Melbourne Cup Day, trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's horse, Gold Trip, took home the biggest prize of the day. Ciaron tells us how they finally achieved their life goal.

image-placeholder6 mins

Jockey Craig Williams Racing To Help Ukrainian Resistance

In the Melbourne Cup, millions of dollars will be wagered on Craig Williams and his mount Hoo Ya Mal. As one of Australia’s most successful jockeys, he’ll be vying for his second Cup win. But he is not in the saddle, as he is dedicating his time to helping the Ukrainian resistance.

image-placeholder7 mins

Vigils To Take Place Across The Country To Remember Cassius Turvey

Across the country, vigils are being held in memory of 15-year-old Noongar boy Cassius Turvey. As investigations into his death continue, a nation shares its sadness and rage. Cassius’ mother, Mechelle and family friend Megan Krakouer join us. A warning to First Nations viewers, this story contains images of the deceased.

image-placeholder6 mins

New Program To Help Parents Recognise The Signs Of Mental Health Crises In Young People

Would you know the signs of a young person contemplating suicide and if you did, would you know what to do about it? Now a new program is calling on parents to join the frontline of the youth mental health crisis. If you find yourself in need of help crisis support is available 24/7 through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

