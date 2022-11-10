News (Delivered Differently)
Why Hasn't The Don Dale Youth Detention Centre In Darwin Shut Yet?
The infamous Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin was set to be shut down years ago after a Royal Commission said it should close as soon as possible. But it's still open. Ben Abbatangelo investigates why that is the case.
Aged Care Home Residents Fundraise With Amusing Calendar
Tommy Little visits residents at Hepburn House, who have a brand new calendar out for 2023, which shows them ageing disgracefully in many incredible ways.
Why MLB Teams Are Using Calum Scott's Hit Song
Calum Scott's cover of 'Dancing On My Own' is a banger, but no one loves it more than Major League Baseball teams in the US.
Australia's Real Life Mermaids
Around the world, there is a growing movement where like-minded people unite over their love of the ocean and live out their incredible ultimate fantasy.
Class Action For Over 65s Missing Out On NDIS
The government is facing a High Court battle over the tens of thousands of Australians over 65 who are missing out on NDIS funding.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese On If Energy Prices Will Be Lowered As Promised
Electricity prices are expected to increase by 20% over the coming months, but the Labor government made an election promise saying they would lower them. Is that still realistic? We ask Anthony Albanese.
Gold Trip's Trainer On Winning The Melbourne Cup
On a wet and wild Melbourne Cup Day, trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's horse, Gold Trip, took home the biggest prize of the day. Ciaron tells us how they finally achieved their life goal.
Jockey Craig Williams Racing To Help Ukrainian Resistance
In the Melbourne Cup, millions of dollars will be wagered on Craig Williams and his mount Hoo Ya Mal. As one of Australia’s most successful jockeys, he’ll be vying for his second Cup win. But he is not in the saddle, as he is dedicating his time to helping the Ukrainian resistance.