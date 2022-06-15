The Project

Untold Stories Of War Crimes In Afghanistan That Left Behind Scars
News

Air Date: Wed 15 Jun 2022
Expires: in 2 months

In this special report from Uruzgan, Afghanistan, we see how the actions of Australian soldiers have impacted the lives of locals.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022