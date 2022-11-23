The Project

Union Gives Government Ultimatum Over Deadly Benchtops
The CFMEU has given the government an ultimatum over engineered kitchen benchtops, which have left thousands at risk of developing the deadly lung condition silicosis. Former stonemason Dean Morris shares his story.

