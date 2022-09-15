The Project

Two Aussie Quit Their Jobs To Teach The Country How To Line Dance
Australia, meet Kate and Claire, the women who quit their job and started travelling across the country to teach people to line dance. They have basically created a nationwide Do Si Do, and it's all for charity.

5 mins

5 mins

13-Year-Old Ymer Abili Becomes Youngest Ever Footballer In Australia Cup

Last night's Australia Cup game was full of surprises, with 13-year-old Ymer Abili making his debut against A-League Mens side Macarthur, becoming the youngest player to ever play in the competition. Ymer and his Mum Amdie join us!

5 mins

Thousands Queue To Pay Their Respects To The Queen

As London prepares for the final goodbye to the Queen, Lisa Wilkinson has spent time among the crowds already queuing to pay their final respects to the late monarch.

5 mins

Brits Viral Search For His Aussie Mate

Tom Davies has jetted from the U.K. to Australia in search of his mate Ian. Tom lost touch with Ian when he deleted his Facebook page and is now on a mission to find him. Tom joins us to tell us about his nationwide search.

5 mins

Australian Artist On Painting The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Portrait

Ten years ago, with Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee approaching, Australian painter Ralph Heimans was given the job of a lifetime, capturing a moment of reflection from our longest-serving monarch.

4 mins

Winners And Losers At The Emmy's

It's not quite the Logies, but the Emmys were still pretty good. Television's biggest names turned out for the 74th edition of the annual awards show.

3 mins

School Mate Of King Charles On Being Friends With The Monarch

Chas Armytage is an old school friend of King Charles from Geelong Grammar’s country campus Timbertop in 1966 and has been able to catch up with him a couple of times over the years.

3 mins

Queen's Corgis Find A New Home

Queen Elizabeth II's love of corgis was well-known and as we look back at the softer side of the Queen, it's been announced that her two corgis will now be taken care of by Sarah Ferguson and Prince A

