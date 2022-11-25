The Project

The Work Behind The Camera To Be A Successful Social Influencer
NC | News

Influencers have legions of loyal followers and brands willing to spend big for their endorsement. So how much work goes into getting millions to watch your every move? Georgie donned her workout gear

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder7 mins

The Work Behind The Camera To Be A Successful Social Influencer

Influencers have legions of loyal followers and brands willing to spend big for their endorsement. So how much work goes into getting millions to watch your every move? Georgie donned her workout gear

image-placeholder28 secs

Georgie's Final TikTok with Nathan Lust

Georgie's Final TikTok with Nathan Lust

image-placeholder6 mins

Documentary Details The 26-Year Hunt For The Claremont Killer

Twenty-six years ago, young women started vanishing from a popular Perth night spot, sparking Australia’s longest and most expensive murder investigation. A new documentary is taking us inside the hun

image-placeholder9 mins

Union Gives Government Ultimatum Over Deadly Benchtops

The CFMEU has given the government an ultimatum over engineered kitchen benchtops, which have left thousands at risk of developing the deadly lung condition silicosis. Former stonemason Dean Morris shares his story.

image-placeholder3 mins

Pete Helliar To Leave The Project

After nearly 8 years at the desk, Peter Helliar will be leaving The Project. Here is the moment he made the announcement.

image-placeholder6 mins

Surviving Prader-Willi Syndrome

Prader-Willi Syndrome causes insatiable hunger, and there is no treatment available. These families have started a foundation to find a cure, while battling to help their children's dangerous obsession with food.

image-placeholder5 mins

Lisa Wilkinson Announces She Is Leaving The Project

'The margaritas are on me.' After five years at the desk, Lisa Wilkinson will be the leaving The Project. Here is the moment she made the announcement.

image-placeholder7 mins

Iconic TV Soap Neighbours Back On TV In 2023

In one of the most incredible soap twists of all time, Neighbours is back! It's been four months since the show left our screens, but a return is slated for mid-2023. Ryan Moloney (Toadie) and Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy) join us to discuss how it came about.

2022