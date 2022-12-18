The Project

The Ukraine War As It Happened In 2022
The resolve and resistance of the Ukrainian people has become the defining story of 2022. We relive the last 10 months of war as it happened.

image-placeholder5 mins

image-placeholder6 mins

Giving Old Dogs A New Life

Adoptions of senior dogs are on the increase. They may come with some baggage but the rewards of giving an old dog a new home can be life changing.

image-placeholder3 mins

Argentina's World Cup Secret Potion

Argentina are into the World Cup Final against France this weekend but there's a secret potion that boarded the plane to Qatar with them that has the world asking.. What is Yerba Mate?

image-placeholder4 mins

Why Summer Is Catastrophic For Wildlife

For Australians, summer is the most wonderful time of the year. But for our wildlife, it’s the most deadly. We headed to Australia Zoo, to meet with Robert Irwin to find out how we can all help them.

image-placeholder6 mins

Scott Morrison Grilled Over Unlawful Debt Recovery Scheme

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been grilled at the Robodebt Royal Commission. Kath Madgwick tells us how the aggressive automated debt-recovery scheme led to the loss of her son.

image-placeholder4 mins

Chloé Hayden On Disability Royal Commission

Dylan Alcott has defended the NDIS at the Disability Royal Commission in Brisbane today. Actor and disability advocate Chloé Hayden has also testified, calling for greater representation in the media, and the Heartbreak High star joins us.

image-placeholder11 mins

What We Know About The Fatal QLD Police Shooting

More information about the fatal ambush that killed two police officers has been revealed, with conspiracy theories at the centre of the investigation. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers join us.

image-placeholder7 mins

Adam Bandt On Opposing The Energy Relief Bill

Greens leader Adam Bandt joins us to explain why his party is threatening to oppose a bill tabled by the Albanese government that promises to bring relief to household power bills.

