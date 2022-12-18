News (Delivered Differently)
The Ukraine War As It Happened In 2022
The resolve and resistance of the Ukrainian people has become the defining story of 2022. We relive the last 10 months of war as it happened.
Giving Old Dogs A New Life
Adoptions of senior dogs are on the increase. They may come with some baggage but the rewards of giving an old dog a new home can be life changing.
Argentina's World Cup Secret Potion
Argentina are into the World Cup Final against France this weekend but there's a secret potion that boarded the plane to Qatar with them that has the world asking.. What is Yerba Mate?
Why Summer Is Catastrophic For Wildlife
For Australians, summer is the most wonderful time of the year. But for our wildlife, it’s the most deadly. We headed to Australia Zoo, to meet with Robert Irwin to find out how we can all help them.
Scott Morrison Grilled Over Unlawful Debt Recovery Scheme
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been grilled at the Robodebt Royal Commission. Kath Madgwick tells us how the aggressive automated debt-recovery scheme led to the loss of her son.
Chloé Hayden On Disability Royal Commission
Dylan Alcott has defended the NDIS at the Disability Royal Commission in Brisbane today. Actor and disability advocate Chloé Hayden has also testified, calling for greater representation in the media, and the Heartbreak High star joins us.
What We Know About The Fatal QLD Police Shooting
More information about the fatal ambush that killed two police officers has been revealed, with conspiracy theories at the centre of the investigation. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers join us.