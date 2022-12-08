News (Delivered Differently)
The Top Aussie Trends Of 2022
From Wordle to the World Cup, we take a look back at the things Aussies have been searching for online this year. So, what were the biggest trends of 2022?
Cyber Security Burnout On The Rise
An ongoing study is finding those working on the frontline of cyber security, tasked with protecting that data, are burnt out and on the brink of leaving the industry.
Peter Helliar's Final Goodbye From The Project
Peter Helliar has signed off from The Project desk for the last time. Here's how he said goodbye after eight years on the show.
Journalist Pete On The News
Pete didn't just bring the laughs; he also brought us the news stories we needed to know. Here's a look back at the groundbreaking journalist who taught us all a little something about how to report the news.
Pete's Best Viral Vednesday Vids
Every Vednesday, we've been treated to Pete's Viral clips of the week. So we take a look back at the very best of them, for the final Viral Vednesday.
Two Women Visit Every Country
Rachel Davey And Martina Sebova quit their jobs, sold their stuff and set out with the aim of visiting every country in the world. They tell us how they did it on such a small budget and where their f
People Relying On TikTok To Diagnose Themselves
With GPs under more and more pressure, countless people are turning to social media to confirm they have neurodiverse conditions like ADHD and Autism but they aren't always right.