The Rite Of Passage Of Debutante Balls
It’s an evening of long white ball gowns, bow ties, and very awkward dancing. But are debutante balls a rite of passage that’s still relevant or just another outdated tradition?
Queen Elizabeth II Bonds Two Friends, Born 69 Years Apart, Together Forever
Two friends in Brisbane were born 69 years apart, but there is one thing they have in common, and this week, we joined them as they caught up and told each other their favourite things about the monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II.
Two Aussie Quit Their Jobs To Teach The Country How To Line Dance
Australia, meet Kate and Claire, the women who quit their job and started travelling across the country to teach people to line dance. They have basically created a nationwide Do Si Do, and it's all for charity.
13-Year-Old Ymer Abili Becomes Youngest Ever Footballer In Australia Cup
Last night's Australia Cup game was full of surprises, with 13-year-old Ymer Abili making his debut against A-League Mens side Macarthur, becoming the youngest player to ever play in the competition. Ymer and his Mum Amdie join us!
Thousands Queue To Pay Their Respects To The Queen
As London prepares for the final goodbye to the Queen, Lisa Wilkinson has spent time among the crowds already queuing to pay their final respects to the late monarch.
Brits Viral Search For His Aussie Mate
Tom Davies has jetted from the U.K. to Australia in search of his mate Ian. Tom lost touch with Ian when he deleted his Facebook page and is now on a mission to find him. Tom joins us to tell us about his nationwide search.
Australian Artist On Painting The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Portrait
Ten years ago, with Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee approaching, Australian painter Ralph Heimans was given the job of a lifetime, capturing a moment of reflection from our longest-serving monarch.