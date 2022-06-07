The Project

The Police Operation To Bring Down Italian Mafia In Australia
News

Air Date: Tue 7 Jun 2022
Expires: in 2 months

A Trojan horse messaging app has helped the AFP in a global sting on the Italian Mafia. In Australia, 51 Italian crime gangs with at least 5000 members were found. Tonight, we go inside the operation tasked with bringing it down.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022