The Project

The New AI Art App, Lensa, That Is Causing Controversy
NC | News

A new AI image-editing app, Lensa, is going viral as people create artworks out of their own images. But the app is receiving backlash after it was discovered the AI was trained using the work of artists without their consent.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

News (Delivered Differently)

Advertisement
image-placeholder8 mins

Medical Misogyny Killing Australian Women

This week the government has announced it's taking action on the silent medical issue that’s killing Australian women. Jamila Rizvi explains how medical misogyny means many women aren't receiving the healthcare they need.

image-placeholder4 mins

The New AI Art App, Lensa, That Is Causing Controversy

A new AI image-editing app, Lensa, is going viral as people create artworks out of their own images. But the app is receiving backlash after it was discovered the AI was trained using the work of artists without their consent.

image-placeholder4 mins

The Top Aussie Trends Of 2022

From Wordle to the World Cup, we take a look back at the things Aussies have been searching for online this year. So, what were the biggest trends of 2022?

image-placeholder4 mins

Cyber Security Burnout On The Rise

An ongoing study is finding those working on the frontline of cyber security, tasked with protecting that data, are burnt out and on the brink of leaving the industry.

image-placeholder5 mins

Peter Helliar's Final Goodbye From The Project

Peter Helliar has signed off from The Project desk for the last time. Here's how he said goodbye after eight years on the show.

image-placeholder4 mins

Journalist Pete On The News

Pete didn't just bring the laughs; he also brought us the news stories we needed to know. Here's a look back at the groundbreaking journalist who taught us all a little something about how to report the news.

image-placeholder6 mins

Pete's Best Viral Vednesday Vids

Every Vednesday, we've been treated to Pete's Viral clips of the week. So we take a look back at the very best of them, for the final Viral Vednesday.

image-placeholder6 mins

Two Women Visit Every Country

Rachel Davey And Martina Sebova quit their jobs, sold their stuff and set out with the aim of visiting every country in the world. They tell us how they did it on such a small budget and where their f

2022