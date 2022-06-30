The Project

The Couple Helping Ukrainians Build New Lives In Regional Australia
Air Date: Thu 30 Jun 2022
It's been 126 days since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. In that time, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the country, with some arriving in Australia; Mark and Jenni have made it their mission to help those fleeing set up their life

