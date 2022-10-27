News (Delivered Differently)
The Conversation We Need To Have About Gina Rinehart
There's been a significant pile-on on the Australian Diamonds after Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting pulled out of a $15 million sponsorship deal. But as Tony Armstrong explains, there's also a con
More Brands Cut Ties With Ye Over Racist Posts
Adidas is the latest brand to cut ties with the artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. It's been a dramatic fortnight for Ye, which has included hate speech, social media bans, and a billion-dollar
Ukrainian Dancers Protest War Through Ballet Take The Stage In Australia
Eight months into Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine, a troupe of displaced dancers is using ballet to fight back. They will be showcasing Swan Lake, traditionally used as a form of protest, across Australia in honour of Ukraine.
Snapchat Loses $360 Million Last Quarter
Snapchat's latest results show that the social media app lost US$360 million last quarter. So is it the first sign that the app is about to go the way of Bebo?
Rishi Sunak Becomes U.K. Prime Minister
A former banker and the U.K’s former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has vowed to unite the country after months of chaos. So who is the new British Prime Minister?
What Does Labor's 'Wellbeing Budget' Mean?
Just one day out from Labor's first federal budget, there still isn't much known about the so-called 'Wellbeing Budget'. Here's what we know.
World Champion Rhiannan Iffland On Diving Into Danger
Aussie Rhiannan Iffland is a six-time world champion of cliff diving, and she tells us how you become a champion at one of the most dangerous sports in the world.