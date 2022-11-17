News (Delivered Differently)
The Aussie Woman Giving Up Her Retirement To Rescue Horses In Egypt
Australian woman Jill Barton has given up her retirement plans to rescue sick and injured horses and donkeys in Egypt. Locals refer to her as the “foreigner vet” who heals the working horses they rely
Former Staffer On The Likelihood Of Donald Trump Regaining Office
Donald Trump has announced he is running for office again in 2024. Emma Doyle was the Principal Deputy Chief of Staff in the Trump White House, and she tells us what she believes the likelihood of Trump regaining the Presidency is.
World's Population Hits 8 Billion People
Somewhere in the world, the 8 billionth person alive right now has been born. It's the most human beings that have ever been alive on Earth at one time. But on a planet that's already struggling, how many more people can it sustain?
Pressure Mounting On Celebs To Pull Out Of Qatar World Cup
Pop star Dua Lipa has told her fans to forget about the rumours because she won’t be performing at the FIFA World Cup. Now, pressure is mounting on those taking part to pull out over human rights concerns in Qatar.
Is Cryptocurrency In Crisis After FTX Crash?
The collapse of the crypto-trading platform FTX last week has snowballed into the fifth-largest financial meltdown in history. So will crypto survive the fallout?
LGBTQI+ Football Fans Concerned Over Safety At FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is just over a week away from kicking off in Qatar, and there are growing concerns over the safety of LGBTQI+ fans visiting the nation to support their teams.
Why Hasn't The Don Dale Youth Detention Centre In Darwin Shut Yet?
The infamous Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin was set to be shut down years ago after a Royal Commission said it should close as soon as possible. But it's still open. Ben Abbatangelo investigates why that is the case.