The Animals Left Homeless And Traumatised By Floods
News
Air Date: Sun 19 Jun 2022
Expires: in 3 months
With so much human hardship in the aftermath of the Northern Rivers floods, it's easy to forget about the creatures great and small that were also caught up in the disaster. Like their owners, many are still homeless and traumatised.
