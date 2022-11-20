News (Delivered Differently)
Surviving Prader-Willi Syndrome
Prader-Willi Syndrome causes insatiable hunger, and there is no treatment available. These families have started a foundation to find a cure, while battling to help their children's dangerous obsession with food.
Lisa Wilkinson Announces She Is Leaving The Project
'The margaritas are on me.' After five years at the desk, Lisa Wilkinson will be the leaving The Project. Here is the moment she made the announcement.
Iconic TV Soap Neighbours Back On TV In 2023
In one of the most incredible soap twists of all time, Neighbours is back! It's been four months since the show left our screens, but a return is slated for mid-2023. Ryan Moloney (Toadie) and Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy) join us to discuss how it came about.
The Aussie Woman Giving Up Her Retirement To Rescue Horses In Egypt
Australian woman Jill Barton has given up her retirement plans to rescue sick and injured horses and donkeys in Egypt. Locals refer to her as the “foreigner vet” who heals the working horses they rely
Former Staffer On The Likelihood Of Donald Trump Regaining Office
Donald Trump has announced he is running for office again in 2024. Emma Doyle was the Principal Deputy Chief of Staff in the Trump White House, and she tells us what she believes the likelihood of Trump regaining the Presidency is.
World's Population Hits 8 Billion People
Somewhere in the world, the 8 billionth person alive right now has been born. It's the most human beings that have ever been alive on Earth at one time. But on a planet that's already struggling, how many more people can it sustain?
Pressure Mounting On Celebs To Pull Out Of Qatar World Cup
Pop star Dua Lipa has told her fans to forget about the rumours because she won’t be performing at the FIFA World Cup. Now, pressure is mounting on those taking part to pull out over human rights concerns in Qatar.