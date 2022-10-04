News (Delivered Differently)
How Ballroom Dancing Has A New Meaning
When you think of ballroom dancing, you might think of Dancing with the Stars, but now, it has a whole new meaning for groups who have long felt marginalised from the rest of society.
Screen Time Linked To Depression In Young People
New research shows the alarming rise of depression among young people, with a strong link to screen use. Will O’Meara was 15 when his mental health was at its worst, and his mother, Cathy MacMaster struggled to find help; they join us to tell us about their experience.
Advocates Call For People With Disabilities To Be At Centre Of NDIS Change
For many of the 4.4 million Australians living with disability, accessing the NDIS can be frustrating and often isolating. Now advocates are calling for those with lived experience to be at the centre of the rollout. Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott joins us.
Steve Price Responds To Criticism Over Damning AFLW Article
Panellist StevePrice has come under fire over the weekend after he said ‘AFLW is not an elite sport’, but as the league enters its fifth season, why did he feel the need to critique it so publicly?
Australians To Be Brought Home From Syrian Refugee Camps
More than 60 Australian women and children who have languished in Syrian detention camps for three years. Now, they may be coming home, but can they re-enter society safely?
Calls For ADHD To Be Added To The NDIS
There are growing calls for ADHD to be included in the National Disability Insurance Scheme, with experts saying the condition must be taken more seriously. But is the government paying attention?
Royal Biographer Says The Monarchy Is In For A Shake Up
While Australia debates whether or not we become a republic, there are signs the monarchy could be in for a shakeup anyway… from the inside. Royal biographer Andrew Morton says a few royal futures are looking decidedly bleak.
First Nations People Open Up About The Royal Family
As Australia paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, our First Nations community were left feeling differently. Ben Abbatangelo speaks to other First Nations people about how they felt and why it's important the country starts talking about what the monarchy stands for.