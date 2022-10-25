News (Delivered Differently)
Snapchat Loses $360 Million Last Quarter
Snapchat's latest results show that the social media app lost US$360 million last quarter. So is it the first sign that the app is about to go the way of Bebo?
Rishi Sunak Becomes U.K. Prime Minister
A former banker and the U.K’s former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has vowed to unite the country after months of chaos. So who is the new British Prime Minister?
What Does Labor's 'Wellbeing Budget' Mean?
Just one day out from Labor's first federal budget, there still isn't much known about the so-called 'Wellbeing Budget'. Here's what we know.
World Champion Rhiannan Iffland On Diving Into Danger
Aussie Rhiannan Iffland is a six-time world champion of cliff diving, and she tells us how you become a champion at one of the most dangerous sports in the world.
Arnott's Pulls Classic Assorted Pack
Arnott's Australia has pulled its family favourite Classic Assorted variety pack from supermarket shelves across the country. The pack was reportedly discontinued due to low sales and limited shelf space.
Australia In Growing Cyberwar As Medibank Confirms Cyber Attack
First it was Optus, now it's Medibank customers have had their information stolen in a major cyberattack. Australia is now officially on the frontline of a growing cyberwar.
Why It's So Easy For Teens To Get Their Hands On Vapes
The use of e-cigarettes has boomed in recent years, and new research reveals it’s never been easier for teens to get their hands on them.