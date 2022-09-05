News (Delivered Differently)
Tackling The Long-Term Impacts Of Head Trauma
Across all codes of contact sport, there’s a new focus on the long-term impacts of head trauma after a series of high profile incidents. A new podcast tackles the issue that for its host, James Graham, is very personal.
Welfare Payments Increased To Meet Inflation
More than 4 million Australians will receive an increase to their welfare payments. But advocate say that while the increase matches inflation, it is still not enough to afford the basics.
Rethinking The Way We Treat Addiction
In Australia, millions suffer from problematic drug, alcohol or gambling use. It can take an average of 20 years for people to seek help, but some brave people are trying to change it.
Princess Diana's Bodyguard Opens Up About Her Last Fateful Weeks
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales, died in a Paris underpass. Lee Sansum was one of Diana’s bodyguards, and he was with her during that final holiday in St Tropez. He opens up about Diana's last fateful weeks.
Michael Lipman Fights For Concussion Awareness
Michael Lipman was an international rugby star. But at age 40 he was diagnosed with dementia caused by the game he loves. Now Michael and his wife Frankie are laying bare the brutal truth about concussions.
Is The Metaverse Dream Collapsing?
It’s been touted as the future of the internet and soon we’re all apparently going to be living in it. But, after some recent failures, is the Metaverse dream collapsing before our very eyes?
Regulator Announces Crackdown On Cosmetic Surgery Industry
Cosmetic surgery is a $6 billion-a-year industry but has been filled with cowboy operators, leaving patients permanently disfigured and mentally traumatised. After a six-month review, the regulators announced a crackdown, but is it enough?
Women At Work The Major Focus Of First Day Of Federal Government's Job Summit
Politicians and business leaders have descended on Canberra for the Jobs Summit, with a huge focus on getting women back into work, but, there's $143 billion in tax cuts coming for the wealthy that could be used to fix the issue. So, why are the cuts going ahead? Treasurer Jim Chalmers joins us.