Researchers Say They Can 'De-Extinct' The Tasmanian Tiger
An astounding breakthrough in the ongoing attempts to bring the Tasmanian Tiger or Thylacine, back from extinction. Professor Andrew Pask heads up the Tasmanian Tiger project at Melbourne University and joins us.

image-placeholder5 mins

Former PM Defiant Over Ministries Scandal

The backlash over Scott Morrison’s secret ministries keeps on growing. Today, a defiant press conference from the former Prime Minister, poured fuel on the fire.

image-placeholder6 mins

image-placeholder19 mins

Michael Towke Breaks Silence On Scott Morrison Racism Claims

In an exclusive interview, Michael Towke speaks for the first time to Waleed Aly since accusing Prime Minister Scott Morrison of racism in a pre-selection battle in Cook 15 years ago.

image-placeholder6 mins

TikTok Under Fire For Andrew Tate Content

A few months ago, few had heard of TikTok’s newest star, Andrew Tate. Now, he’s been labelled the scariest man on the internet, accused of spreading violent misogynistic messaging, with TikTok coming under fire for promoting his content to minors.

image-placeholder5 mins

State Governments Struggling To Pay Public Housing Loans

Whether it’s a monster mortgage or rising rent, many are having a hard time with the cost of housing right now. But state governments are also struggling with their repayments as well. Senator David Pocock explains.

image-placeholder5 mins

Social Media's Impacts On Kids' Body Image

It’s no secret that social media is not always good for us, and that what we see online isn’t always real. But for young users, who can’t make that distinction, it can have serious impacts on body image.

image-placeholder6 mins

Lauren Jackson Returns To The Australian Basketball Team

Six years after her retirement and nine years after her last Opals appearance, 41-year-old Lauren Jackson will suit up for Australia once more at next month’s Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney. Lauren joins us!

image-placeholder5 mins

Dame Olivia Newton-John Dies Aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John, one of Australia’s greatest entertainers, has died, aged 73. Raised in Melbourne, Olivia found global stardom and became a selfless advocate for cancer patients.

2022