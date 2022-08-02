The Project

RBA Makes Historic Fourth Consecutive Rate Hike
NC | News

Air Date: Tue 2 Aug 2022

There is more tough news for families already feeling the pinch, as the RBA made history by hiking interest rates for the fourth month in a row, in another bid to curb inflation. Economist Shane Wright joins us.

image-placeholder35 secs

image-placeholder6 mins

Aussies Turning To Virtual Reality To Own Property

With interest rates and rental prices skyrocketing, buying a home can feel increasingly like a pipe dream. So some forward-thinking Australians are turning to the virtual world of real estate instead.

image-placeholder6 mins

image-placeholder7 mins

DNA Helps Reunite Siblings After 80 Years

An amateur researcher brought two orphan siblings back together after nearly 80 years. The pair were separated during World War II, and thanks to a DNA test, have been reunited.

image-placeholder7 mins

Indigenous Musician And Activist Archie Roach Dies Aged 66

Musician and activist Archie Roach has passed away after a long illness. The Gunditjmara and Bundjalung senior elder was an inspiration to the end. Uncle Jack Charles worked closely with Archie Roach as an ambassador for his foundation, and joins us.

image-placeholder9 mins

Saying Goodbye To Neighbours' Ramsay Street

After 37 years on our screens, we finally say goodbye to our favourite Neighbours of Ramsay Street. On the day the cast filmed their last scenes, we dropped by to see how they were feeling.

image-placeholder7 mins

Sister Joan's Seven Decades Of Women's Advocacy

Sister Joan Chittister took the usual vows of poverty, chastity and obedience. But not silence. Now well into her 80s, she's become a thorn in the side of the Catholic hierarchy and a critic of its treatment of women.

image-placeholder3 mins

Researcher Says He's Cracked The Somerton Man Mystery

It's baffled detectives and amateur sleuths for decades. Now, after more than 70 years and countless theories, one Australian researcher says he's cracked the mysterious case of the Somerton Man.

2022