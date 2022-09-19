News (Delivered Differently)
Queen Elizabeth II Leaves Buckingham Palace For The Final Time
Queen Elizabeth II has left Buckingham Palace for the final time, making the journey to Windsor Castle, where she will be reunited with her husband, Prince Philip.
The Difficult Time Ahead For The Monarchy
As the world prepares for the Queen’s funeral, there are questions being asked about what the future looks like for the Royal family as King Charles III becomes the figurehead of the family.
Remembering The Queen's Relationship With Australia
As we mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we look back on the unique relationship between the late monarch and Australia. Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard joins us from London.
Queen's Coffin Arrives At Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Abbey as the proceedings for her state funeral begin to get underway.
The Final Resting Place Of Queen Elizabeth II
Windsor Castle will be the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II. Lisa Wilkinson travelled to Windsor to find out what the monarch meant to the town.
Melbourne Gets Ready To Host The AFL Grand Final
After a very dull three years of footy finals outside Victoria, finally, the AFL is back in Melbourne. With the Brownlow Medal sorted, we are officially into Premiership territory.
The Rite Of Passage Of Debutante Balls
It’s an evening of long white ball gowns, bow ties, and very awkward dancing. But are debutante balls a rite of passage that’s still relevant or just another outdated tradition?
Queen Elizabeth II Bonds Two Friends, Born 69 Years Apart, Together Forever
Two friends in Brisbane were born 69 years apart, but there is one thing they have in common, and this week, we joined them as they caught up and told each other their favourite things about the monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II.