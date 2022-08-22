The Project

Qantas Apologises For Delays With $50 Discounts
Qantas is rolling out $50 discounts to Frequent Fliers to say sorry for months of delays and lost baggage that has plagued the airline.

Artist Badiucao Political Crusade Against China

Australian artist Badiucao has cut ties with his family in China and still fears for his safety as he continues a cartoon crusade against Beijing. His work will mean that he may never be allowed to re

The Horror Of Preparing For Book Week

It's the week of the year that parents try and get ready for but then panic about. That's right, strap in because it's Book Week and costumes need to be made. Comedian Dave O’Neil is an author and a p

Saving Orangutans From Land Clearing

Over the weekend, conservationists have celebrated International Orangutan Day, and the fate of the species depends on how we mark it. Orangutans face an ongoing threat from land clearing for palm oil.

NSW Logging Risking Extinction Of Koalas

Koalas are one of Australia’s most iconic species, but with relentless habitat loss and the impact of climate change, populations are in freefall and extinction now a very real possibility. Now it’s emerged NSW taxpayers might actually be funding the ongoing destruction.

Drama Over AFL Legend's Musical Debut

Today in the theatre world, not all the drama was confined to the stage. Brownlow-winning AFL legend Shane Crawford has just landed a role in a musical, but some performers are not happy.

Review Finds Flood Response Was Too Slow

Nearly six months since relentless flooding destroyed 4000 homes and took nine lives, flood victims are slamming the NSW government’s response to the disaster after a damning report was handed down on Wednesday. Lismore local Renae Tyson joins us.

Former PM Defiant Over Ministries Scandal

The backlash over Scott Morrison’s secret ministries keeps on growing. Today, a defiant press conference from the former Prime Minister, poured fuel on the fire.

